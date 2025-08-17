Health Dept Establishes Medical Camp In Flood-affected Area Of Neel Ban
Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 09:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) On the special directions of Advisor on Health, Ihtesham Ali and Commissioner Hazara Division, the Health Department dispatched a dedicated medical team to the flood-affected area of Neel Ban in Tehsil Baffa of Mansehra District to provide immediate relief and medical care to the community.
Led by Dr Faisal Khanzada, District Health Officer, the team comprising doctors, paramedics, and support staff undertook a challenging four-hour journey on a dangerous 30 km road from Chatter Plain, reaching the affected area in the early hours.
A medical camp was established, where 120 patients of all age groups were examined and provided essential medicines.
Most of the patients were children and the elderly, suffering from flood-related medical complications.
In addition, recognizing the emotional trauma faced by the community, particularly children who had lost their parents, a clinical psychologist was part of the team to provide counseling and psychological support.
The visit brought solace to the grief-stricken community, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Health Department for standing with them in this difficult time.
