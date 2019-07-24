UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Dept Expedites Vaccination Campaign Against Fatal Diseases In KP

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:27 PM

Health dept expedites vaccination campaign against fatal diseases in KP

The Health Department have expedited vaccination campaign against 10 fatal diseases across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Health Department have expedited vaccination campaign against 10 fatal diseases across the province.

The week long special vaccination campaign against fatal diseases started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on last Monday and special teams were busy to vaccinate children against measles, hepatitis, pneumonia, tuberculosis, polio and other ailments.

The Director General Health Services, Deputy Commissioners and other relevant stakeholders were monitoring the campaign.

Special teams were also deputed to far flung areas to vaccinate children.

The health department has requested parents to participate in the campaign and save their children from these fatal diseases.

In case of non-arrival of teams, parents were requested to bring their children to nearest hospitals and basic health units.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio From

Recent Stories

BRAIA Summer Camp concludes at NUST

10 minutes ago

PQT Kick-off Ceremony for Oracle Enterprise Planni ..

10 minutes ago

NAB summons Maryam, Hassan, Hussain Nawaz in illeg ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan economic slowdown to continue, finds late ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Customs seizes 800,000 Captagon pills in Por ..

16 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summons Marya ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.