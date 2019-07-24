Health dept expedites vaccination campaign against fatal diseases in KP

The Health Department have expedited vaccination campaign against 10 fatal diseases across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Health Department have expedited vaccination campaign against 10 fatal diseases across the province.

The week long special vaccination campaign against fatal diseases started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on last Monday and special teams were busy to vaccinate children against measles, hepatitis, pneumonia, tuberculosis, polio and other ailments.

The Director General Health Services, Deputy Commissioners and other relevant stakeholders were monitoring the campaign.

Special teams were also deputed to far flung areas to vaccinate children.

The health department has requested parents to participate in the campaign and save their children from these fatal diseases.

In case of non-arrival of teams, parents were requested to bring their children to nearest hospitals and basic health units.