Health Dept Extends Medical Relief To Flood Victims On CM’s Directives

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 07:49 PM

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Health Department has intensified its role in serving flood-affected communities, with Clinics-on-Wheels and field hospitals reaching remote areas in every affected district

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Health Department has intensified its role in serving flood-affected communities, with Clinics-on-Wheels and field hospitals reaching remote areas in every affected district.

Authorities briefed the CM on Tuesday that 392 medical relief camps have been established in flood-hit areas, where doctors and medical staff are treating patients under tents set up even in open spaces and roadside locations. Residents expressed pleasant surprise at the dedication of doctors and paramedics, who could be seen attending patients while seated on simple stools under trees.

Round-the-clock medical services are being provided, including free diagnostic tests, maternal and child health care, and the presence of doctors, LHVs, and paramedical staff.

Clinics-on-Wheels are equipped with ultrasound, X-ray, and other diagnostic facilities, while at several locations, doctors are reaching marooned families by boat to provide medical care.

Field hospitals and mobile teams have been deployed in Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Kasur, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Narowal, and Jhelum. Clinics-on-Wheels are also operational in Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Chiniot, Attock, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Jhang, and other affected districts.

