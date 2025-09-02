Health Dept Extends Medical Relief To Flood Victims On CM’s Directives
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 07:49 PM
On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Health Department has intensified its role in serving flood-affected communities, with Clinics-on-Wheels and field hospitals reaching remote areas in every affected district
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Health Department has intensified its role in serving flood-affected communities, with Clinics-on-Wheels and field hospitals reaching remote areas in every affected district.
Authorities briefed the CM on Tuesday that 392 medical relief camps have been established in flood-hit areas, where doctors and medical staff are treating patients under tents set up even in open spaces and roadside locations. Residents expressed pleasant surprise at the dedication of doctors and paramedics, who could be seen attending patients while seated on simple stools under trees.
Round-the-clock medical services are being provided, including free diagnostic tests, maternal and child health care, and the presence of doctors, LHVs, and paramedical staff.
Clinics-on-Wheels are equipped with ultrasound, X-ray, and other diagnostic facilities, while at several locations, doctors are reaching marooned families by boat to provide medical care.
Field hospitals and mobile teams have been deployed in Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Kasur, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Narowal, and Jhelum. Clinics-on-Wheels are also operational in Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Chiniot, Attock, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Jhang, and other affected districts.
Recent Stories
Health dept extends medical relief to flood victims on CM’s directives
Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora reviews rescue, ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif grieved over demise of senior actor A ..
Court adjourns hearing of bail plea filed by PTI founder’s nephew until Sept 4
Pakistan attaches immense importance to its ties with Russia: PM
One killed, two injured in Khyber roof collapse
PFA seals ketchup unit, dairy shops, 3 FIRs registered
PM reviews flood situation from Beijing, orders swift relief measures
Relief camp established at vulnerable Kalyan point on Indus river
FESCO launches emergency power restoration in flood-hit areas of Punjab, KP
Kalash Marriage Bill termed as historic breakthrough for religious harmony
Earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health dept extends medical relief to flood victims on CM’s directives2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora reviews rescue, relief measures in ..2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif grieved over demise of senior actor Anwar Ali2 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of bail plea filed by PTI founder’s nephew until Sept 42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan attaches immense importance to its ties with Russia: PM2 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Khyber roof collapse4 minutes ago
-
PFA seals ketchup unit, dairy shops, 3 FIRs registered4 minutes ago
-
PM reviews flood situation from Beijing, orders swift relief measures4 minutes ago
-
Relief camp established at vulnerable Kalyan point on Indus river4 minutes ago
-
FESCO launches emergency power restoration in flood-hit areas of Punjab, KP5 minutes ago
-
Kalash Marriage Bill termed as historic breakthrough for religious harmony12 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP cities12 minutes ago