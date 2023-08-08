Open Menu

Health Dept For Getting Prior Approval Of Press Releases, Media Briefings

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Health dept for getting prior approval of press releases, media briefings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed all the chairpersons and directors of public sector hospitals to take prior approval from the Advisor to Chief Minister for Health before any interaction and intervention on all platforms of media.

A letter issued here on Tuesday stated that the CM's aide had taken serious notice of the dissemination of misleading media reports due to sharing of unauthentic information by the officials concerned.

The Advisor has also ordered an inquiry into the matter and directed all the media focal persons of MITs to get prior approval of any statement of interaction with media.

