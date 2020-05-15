UrduPoint.com
Health Dept Gets FIR Of Jinnah Hospital Incident Registered

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:47 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho taking notice of an incident occured at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Karachi, has expressed disappointment over the vandilization in the hospital last night.

The Sindh Health Department on her directives has also got the FIR of the incident registered, according to a communique on Friday.

She said that such type of incidents could not be tolerated at any cost.

Dr. Azra Pechuho said that the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff working in the health field were our front line heroes.

She said that the protection of the hospitals would be ensured at all costs.

'If a patient dies of coronavirus then his body is handed over to family as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs),' she said, adding, ' We also feel it our responsibility to protect bereaved family and other people.'She said that the government would also take action against responsibles of the incident after the enquiry.

