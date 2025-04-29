Health Dept Holds Awareness Walk
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The health department organized an awareness walk in connection with the World Immunization
Week, aimed at educating the public on the importance of timely immunization for
children under the age of five.
Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk led the walk with Chief Executive Officer of
District Health Authority Dr Saqib Muneer, District Health Officer (Preventive Services)
Dr Syed Ghamkhar Hussain, and District Health Officer (Medical Services)
Dr Zafar Mehdi.
The officials emphasized the significance of completing the immunization schedule to protect
children from life-threatening diseases.
Participants appreciated the efforts of the health department and pledged their support for ongoing
public health initiatives.
