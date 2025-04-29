Open Menu

Health Dept Holds Awareness Walk

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The health department organized an awareness walk in connection with the World Immunization

Week, aimed at educating the public on the importance of timely immunization for

children under the age of five.

Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk led the walk with Chief Executive Officer of

District Health Authority Dr Saqib Muneer, District Health Officer (Preventive Services)

Dr Syed Ghamkhar Hussain, and District Health Officer (Medical Services)

Dr Zafar Mehdi.

The officials emphasized the significance of completing the immunization schedule to protect

children from life-threatening diseases.

Participants appreciated the efforts of the health department and pledged their support for ongoing

public health initiatives.

