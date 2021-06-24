UrduPoint.com
Health Dept Holds 'corona Vaccination Camp' For Police

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Health dept holds 'corona vaccination camp' for police

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The health department Thursday set up a corona vaccination camp at the South Punjab police office for the police.

Speaking on this occasion, Additional Inspector General South Punjab Zafar Awan said police had performed front-line duty during lockdown and also ensured the safety of citizens' lives.

He said steps were being taken for 100 percent vaccination of police force.

