Health dept holds 'corona vaccination camp' for police

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The health department Thursday set up a corona vaccination camp at the South Punjab police office for the police.

Speaking on this occasion, Additional Inspector General South Punjab Zafar Awan said police had performed front-line duty during lockdown and also ensured the safety of citizens' lives.

He said steps were being taken for 100 percent vaccination of police force.