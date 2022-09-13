UrduPoint.com

Health Dept Initiates Campaign For Kids Vaccination Against Corona

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Health department began campaign to create awareness among parents, civil society and other stake-holders about kids vaccination aged 5 to 12 years against COVID-19.

Acting CEO District Health Authority (DHA), Dr Ghulam Murtaza Nattiq said in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He said that initiative would help making the drive a success.

He informed that he met religious scholars and people at public places of city today for this purpose.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DHA noted that Pfizer would be validated to kids and hoped that parents would extend full cooperation with the dept.

It merits mentioning here Punjab Government decided to launch kids aged 5 to 12 years vaccination against Corona Virus from September 19 across the province.

The vaccination will be organized for six days wherein the kids would be administrated Pfizer vaccine.

