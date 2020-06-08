UrduPoint.com
Health Dept Issues Advisory For Assembly Members

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh Health Department on Monday issued a health advisory in view of coronavirus for members of the provincial assembly of Sindh.

According to the advisory here, the respected members have been advised to not attend the provincial assembly session if their age is 55 and the members have comorbidities owing to the risk of Covid-19.

The Speaker of the provincial assembly has been requested to advise the membersto wear facemasks properly along with other guidelines while attending the session.

