Open Menu

Health Dept. KP Changed Board Of Governors Of Various Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Health Dept. KP changed Board of Governors of various Hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday changed the board of Governors and members of MTI Hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification issued by the Secretary Health here.

New office-bearers nominated in place of the Chairman and Members of the Board of Governors, said the notification. Chairman Board of Governors of Lady Reading Hospital, Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Zubair Khan and Member of the Board of Governors of Khyber Teaching Hospital, Dr. Umar Ayub, have been removed from their positions, said the notification.

Member Board of Governors of Hayatabad Medical Complex, Ghulam Qadir Khan has been dismissed from his post along with Member of the Board of Governors of Mardan Medical Complex, Attaullah Toro while Asad Akbar Khan, Member Board of Governors of Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, resigned from his position.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan Reading Post From

Recent Stories

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

1 hour ago
 Pakistan team to face changes after poor performan ..

Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

14 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

14 hours ago
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

14 hours ago
 PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ detail ..

PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details

14 hours ago
 DC announces mega sports event as young athletes g ..

DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory

14 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tari ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity

14 hours ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

14 hours ago
 French left vows 'total break' with Macron policie ..

French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan