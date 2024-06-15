Health Dept. KP Changed Board Of Governors Of Various Hospitals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday changed the board of Governors and members of MTI Hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification issued by the Secretary Health here.
New office-bearers nominated in place of the Chairman and Members of the Board of Governors, said the notification. Chairman Board of Governors of Lady Reading Hospital, Prof. Dr.
Muhammad Zubair Khan and Member of the Board of Governors of Khyber Teaching Hospital, Dr. Umar Ayub, have been removed from their positions, said the notification.
Member Board of Governors of Hayatabad Medical Complex, Ghulam Qadir Khan has been dismissed from his post along with Member of the Board of Governors of Mardan Medical Complex, Attaullah Toro while Asad Akbar Khan, Member Board of Governors of Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, resigned from his position.
