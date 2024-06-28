Health Dept. KP Lifts Ban On MTI
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 08:27 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has decided to lift the ban on the decisions of the Board of Governors of the Medical Teaching Institution
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has decided to lift the ban on the decisions of the board of Governors of the Medical Teaching Institution.
A formal letter has been issued by the Health Department to the chairmen of the Board of Governors of all MTIs.
On March 8, the Chief Minister had banned the Board of Governors of Medical Teaching Institutions from taking important decisions.
As a result of the formation of new boards, the ban on taking important decisions has been removed. The relevant boards have been formally given back the authority to make important decisions.
Recent Stories
WSSC starts cleanliness drive of major drains ahead of Muharram
Punjab CM pledges intensive efforts for systemic reforms
Meeting of District Coordination Committee for Nutrition held in Tharparkar
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti inquires about health of injured te ..
Prof Nosherwan reappointed Chairman BoG, LRH
Excise deptt offers weekend vehicle registration services
International day of Micro Small Medium Enterprises celebrated
Chairman Border Trade Zone Tashkurgan calls on Special Assistant to Chief Minist ..
HEC grants NOC to IUB for MS Agriculture Plant Pathology
Modi govt deploys more troops in IIOJK in name of Amarnath security
Obtaining information from government departments right of citizens, Shoib Siddi ..
DC Abbottabad assures adherence to mining regulations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WSSC starts cleanliness drive of major drains ahead of Muharram1 minute ago
-
Punjab CM pledges intensive efforts for systemic reforms1 minute ago
-
Meeting of District Coordination Committee for Nutrition held in Tharparkar1 minute ago
-
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti inquires about health of injured teacher in hospital4 minutes ago
-
Prof Nosherwan reappointed Chairman BoG, LRH4 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt offers weekend vehicle registration services4 minutes ago
-
International day of Micro Small Medium Enterprises celebrated1 minute ago
-
HEC grants NOC to IUB for MS Agriculture Plant Pathology4 minutes ago
-
Modi govt deploys more troops in IIOJK in name of Amarnath security45 seconds ago
-
Obtaining information from government departments right of citizens, Shoib Siddiqui46 seconds ago
-
DC Abbottabad assures adherence to mining regulations48 seconds ago
-
NAB challenges PTI founder's bail in 190mln pounds scam case15 minutes ago