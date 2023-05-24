UrduPoint.com

Health Dept. KP To Take Action Against Absentees, Leaving Duty Without Approval

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Health Dept. KP to take action against absentees, leaving duty without approval

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to declare the employees who leave the duty station without approval or resignation as absconders.

In this connection, Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sent a letter to all DHOs and MS of Hospitals besides directing them to submit complete details of employees leaving duty stations without approval of resignations from DHOs and hospitals.

The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a letter directed MS of all DHOs and Hospitals to provide details within one month and employees leave duty station before resignation or sanction of long leave would be declared as absconders.

It is against the law to leave the duty station before approval of long leave and resignation, the letter said, adding, "Grant or cancellation of resignation or leave is the discretion of the Competent Authority.

As per the rules and regulations, the petitioner will perform the duties until the acceptance of resignation or long leave and those who leave their jobs without accepting their resignations will be treated as fugitives.

The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would also take disciplinary action against such employees while MS of DHOs and Hospitals will be responsible for not providing details in case of failure of providing complete detail.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All From Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national eff ..

UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national efforts for global leadership in ..

44 minutes ago
 NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnershi ..

NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnership Days Event

1 hour ago
 vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Po ..

Vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Portrait in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research pro ..

ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research projects

2 hours ago
 UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan ..

UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan championships on road to Paris ..

2 hours ago
 FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.