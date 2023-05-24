Health Dept. KP to take action against absentees, leaving duty without approval

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to declare the employees who leave the duty station without approval or resignation as absconders.

In this connection, Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sent a letter to all DHOs and MS of Hospitals besides directing them to submit complete details of employees leaving duty stations without approval of resignations from DHOs and hospitals.

The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a letter directed MS of all DHOs and Hospitals to provide details within one month and employees leave duty station before resignation or sanction of long leave would be declared as absconders.

It is against the law to leave the duty station before approval of long leave and resignation, the letter said, adding, "Grant or cancellation of resignation or leave is the discretion of the Competent Authority.

As per the rules and regulations, the petitioner will perform the duties until the acceptance of resignation or long leave and those who leave their jobs without accepting their resignations will be treated as fugitives.

The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would also take disciplinary action against such employees while MS of DHOs and Hospitals will be responsible for not providing details in case of failure of providing complete detail.