Health Dept Launches Action Against Banned, Non-verified Drugs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Health Department has launched action against banned, smuggled, expired and non-verified drugs across the province.

According to a spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) spokesperson, the drug control committees sealed three medical stores in the provincial capital including Isa G Stores in Gulberg and two stores near Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Saturday.

The teams recovered expired, smuggled, sub-standard, non-verified and branded medicines with fake labels.

Qualified pharmacist and record of medicines were also found missing in the stores.

Additional Secretary Drug Control Shahid Inayat Malik led the drug control team during the operation.

More Stories From Pakistan

