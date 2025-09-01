Open Menu

Health Dept Launches Aquatab Drive In Flood-hit Areas

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi, the health department has

launched a door-to-door campaign in flood-affected areas to provide Aquatabs for

chlorination of drinking water.

According to a health department spokesperson, the initiative aims to ensure supply of safe

drinking water to the affected population and prevent the spread of waterborne diseases.

The department has also urged citizens to use Aquatabs as directed to make water safe

for consumption.

