Health Dept Launches Campaign For Prevention Of Dengue, Malaria

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Health dept launches campaign for prevention of dengue, malaria

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The district health department has launched a comprehensive campaign across the district for prevention of dengue and malaria, especially in the flood hit areas.

Talking to APP, District Health Officer (DHO) Mehmood Jan said the health department had declared one each public health facility and private clinic as malaria clinics in all 52 union councils of the district.

He said the facilities of free malaria test and free medicines to malaria patients were being provided at these clinics. Each of these clinics would provide weekly report of malaria in their respective union councils so that the district health office could take action accordingly.

The DHO informed that the anti-mosquito spray was also being conducted in various areas.

Replying to a question about dengue cases, he said the dengue virus was also under control so far despite its high risk due to the recent unprecedented monsoon rains and heavy floods.

He informed that 90 cases of dengue were reported across the district during last year. While this year only six patients of dengue were admitted to Mufti Mahmood Hospital and all of them were in a stable condition.

He said the teams of health department were conducting fumigation spray in open areas, especially in the places where the flood water was accumulated.

He said the larvicide sprinkling was also being carried out to destroy mosquito larvae to prevent their breeding and stop the spread of the virus.

