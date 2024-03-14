Open Menu

Health Dept Launches Crackdown On Spurious Medicine Manufacturers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Health dept launches crackdown on spurious medicine manufacturers

In a determined effort to safeguard public health, the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has initiated a crackdown against spurious, unregistered, and substandard medicines in the province. Minister Khawaja Imran Nazeer, leading the charge, conducted surprise raids on BHP Pharma and Opal Pharma situated at Multan Road, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) In a determined effort to safeguard public health, the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has initiated a crackdown against spurious, unregistered, and substandard medicines in the province. Minister Khawaja Imran Nazeer, leading the charge, conducted surprise raids on BHP Pharma and Opal Pharma situated at Multan Road, here on Thursday.

Expressing grave concern over the proliferation of counterfeit drugs, the minister labeled dealers and manufacturers of such medicines as enemies of humanity. The crackdown targets not only the production but also the sale of these hazardous substances, aiming to eliminate their presence from the market.

The minister underscored the importance of the ongoing operation, emphasizing the collaboration with the CM Task Force to ensure a sustained effort against the menace.

He assured that the province would be purged of spurious drugs through rigorous measures, leaving no room for compromise on quality and hygiene standards.

The crackdown commenced with the discovery of a racket in Faisalabad involved in supplying substandard drugs to hospitals, signaling the government's commitment to rooting out the problem at its source. Chief Drug Controller Azhar Jamal Saleemi, along with other officials, joined Minister Nazeer in this critical endeavor, demonstrating the government's resolve to combat the issue effectively.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Punjab Drugs Road Sale Market From Government

Recent Stories

PUC spearheads nationwide observance of ‘Interna ..

PUC spearheads nationwide observance of ‘International Day to Combat Islamopho ..

1 minute ago
 Scotland recall McDowall for Six Nations finale ag ..

Scotland recall McDowall for Six Nations finale against Ireland

3 minutes ago
 Need to increase cotton cultivation area: Agricult ..

Need to increase cotton cultivation area: Agriculture Secretary

3 minutes ago
 SC recommends to form larger bench in case pertain ..

SC recommends to form larger bench in case pertaining magistrate system

3 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani on ..

Attaullah Tarar felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani on becoming Senator

3 minutes ago
 Money laundering case against Parvez Elahi adjourn ..

Money laundering case against Parvez Elahi adjourned

5 minutes ago
Abrar hails govt’s announcement to celebrate ‘ ..

Abrar hails govt’s announcement to celebrate ‘Protection of Holy Prophet Day ..

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine steps up border attacks as Putin urges Rus ..

Ukraine steps up border attacks as Putin urges Russians to vote

5 minutes ago
 PM reviews five-year roadmap for economic progress

PM reviews five-year roadmap for economic progress

5 minutes ago
 Daly returns for Six Nations title-chasers England ..

Daly returns for Six Nations title-chasers England against France

5 minutes ago
 SBP asks PCB to review its engagements with Innova ..

SBP asks PCB to review its engagements with Innovation Factory, OKFX.io

1 minute ago
 Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on Air Chie ..

Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on Air Chief

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan