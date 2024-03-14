Health dept launches crackdown on spurious medicine manufacturers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) In a determined effort to safeguard public health, the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has initiated a crackdown against spurious, unregistered, and substandard medicines in the province. Minister Khawaja Imran Nazeer, leading the charge, conducted surprise raids on BHP Pharma and Opal Pharma situated at Multan Road, here on Thursday.

Expressing grave concern over the proliferation of counterfeit drugs, the minister labeled dealers and manufacturers of such medicines as enemies of humanity. The crackdown targets not only the production but also the sale of these hazardous substances, aiming to eliminate their presence from the market.

The minister underscored the importance of the ongoing operation, emphasizing the collaboration with the CM Task Force to ensure a sustained effort against the menace.

He assured that the province would be purged of spurious drugs through rigorous measures, leaving no room for compromise on quality and hygiene standards.

The crackdown commenced with the discovery of a racket in Faisalabad involved in supplying substandard drugs to hospitals, signaling the government's commitment to rooting out the problem at its source. Chief Drug Controller Azhar Jamal Saleemi, along with other officials, joined Minister Nazeer in this critical endeavor, demonstrating the government's resolve to combat the issue effectively.