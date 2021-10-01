UrduPoint.com

Health Dept Organises Workshop On Measles Rubella Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:44 PM

On the directions of Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department organized a training workshop on upcoming Measles Rubella Campaign in collaboration with Unicef at a local hotel here on Friday

Director Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed presided over the event which was attended by WHO and Unicef officials and consultants as well as officials from the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that the campaign would be organized from 15th November and more than 46 million children between the age of 9 months to 15 years would be administered vaccines. He said that children would be immunized against Measles and Rubella in schools and in community in the 12 day campaign as per directions from Punjab health minister.

Chief Health Unicef Dr. Tahir Manzoor said that Unicef was providing all out support to the provincial government.

