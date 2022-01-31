UrduPoint.com

Health Dept Organizes Booster Dose Camp At APP Office

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 06:42 PM

Health dept organizes booster dose camp at APP office

The health department on Monday organized a camp at Associated Press of Pakistan (APP)Hyderabad bureau office to administer a dose of coronavirus booster vaccine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The health department on Monday organized a camp at Associated Press of Pakistan (APP)Hyderabad bureau office to administer a dose of coronavirus booster vaccine.

On the direction of the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.

Lala Jaffer, a team of doctors and paramedical staff administered booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the employees, including journalists and non journalistic staff of the APP.

DHO Dr. Lala Jaffer, Bureau Chief, APP Javed Nisar Chana, doctors of health department and others were also present on the occasion.

All employees of APP, who had received first two doses of COVID-19 vaccine 6 months ago were given booster dose of Pfizer vaccine as per NCOC guidelines.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hyderabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 07 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2022 Match 07 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

56 minutes ago
 Hurriyat Leader's daughter receives father's HR Aw ..

Hurriyat Leader's daughter receives father's HR Award

33 seconds ago
 Prime Minister asks PTI MPs to intensify campaign ..

Prime Minister asks PTI MPs to intensify campaign ahead of local bodies polls

34 seconds ago
 Afridi inspects facilities at Bacha Khan Internati ..

Afridi inspects facilities at Bacha Khan International Airport

36 seconds ago
 Govt support sought for proliferation of dairy ind ..

Govt support sought for proliferation of dairy industry

39 seconds ago
 Zakharova Comments on UK Foreign Secretary's State ..

Zakharova Comments on UK Foreign Secretary's Statement on Sanctioning Russian Ol ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>