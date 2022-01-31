Health dept organizes booster dose camp at APP office

The health department on Monday organized a camp at Associated Press of Pakistan (APP)Hyderabad bureau office to administer a dose of coronavirus booster vaccine

On the direction of the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.

Lala Jaffer, a team of doctors and paramedical staff administered booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the employees, including journalists and non journalistic staff of the APP.

DHO Dr. Lala Jaffer, Bureau Chief, APP Javed Nisar Chana, doctors of health department and others were also present on the occasion.

All employees of APP, who had received first two doses of COVID-19 vaccine 6 months ago were given booster dose of Pfizer vaccine as per NCOC guidelines.