Health Dept organizes walk regarding Maternal & Child Health Week

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :A walk was organized on Sunday under the auspices of the Department of Health, Balochistan in connection with Maternal and Child Health Week under the supervision of DHO Quetta Dr. Zaman Jamal.

Senior Medical Officer Arbab Tariq, Assistant Director Coordinator Lady Health Workers Supervisor attended the walk.

Addressing the participants of the walk, Dr Zaman Jamali said that lady health workers would go door to door to vaccinate pregnant women and children. The people should participate in Mother and Child Health Week to ensure formation of a healthy society, he added.

Dr Jamal said the week was observed twice a year and it would be held in all the districts of Balochistan from October 18 to 23.

He also appealed the religious scholars, political and social leaders and people belonging to all schools of thought to ensure all possible cooperation with the health department teams in this regard.