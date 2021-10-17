UrduPoint.com

Health Dept Organizes Walk Regarding Maternal & Child Health Week

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 11:00 PM

Health Dept organizes walk regarding Maternal & Child Health Week

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :A walk was organized on Sunday under the auspices of the Department of Health, Balochistan in connection with Maternal and Child Health Week under the supervision of DHO Quetta Dr. Zaman Jamal.

Senior Medical Officer Arbab Tariq, Assistant Director Coordinator Lady Health Workers Supervisor attended the walk.

Addressing the participants of the walk, Dr Zaman Jamali said that lady health workers would go door to door to vaccinate pregnant women and children. The people should participate in Mother and Child Health Week to ensure formation of a healthy society, he added.

Dr Jamal said the week was observed twice a year and it would be held in all the districts of Balochistan from October 18 to 23.

He also appealed the religious scholars, political and social leaders and people belonging to all schools of thought to ensure all possible cooperation with the health department teams in this regard.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta October Women Sunday All From

Recent Stories

AED151 million real estate transactions in Ras Al ..

AED151 million real estate transactions in Ras Al Kahimah in September

46 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi School of Government, Mohamed bin Zayed ..

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intel ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Sports Council, DTCM sign MoU with KHL and A ..

Dubai Sports Council, DTCM sign MoU with KHL and Avangard Omsk for three-day ‘ ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution opens two stations in Sharjah

ADNOC Distribution opens two stations in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health showcases issuing birth certifi ..

Ministry of Health showcases issuing birth certificates through WhatsApp

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Community Development showcases tech s ..

Ministry of Community Development showcases tech solutions at GITEX 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.