Health Dept projects to be completed by June: secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmad said on Monday that under the Health Department, development projects worth over Rs 17 billion would be completed by June 2023.

He chaired a meeting to review progress on development projects and wings of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, on Monday.

He said that trauma centre in the province would be completed within stipulated time period.

Dr Arshad Ahmad said that all project directors should submit fund utilisation plan of their projects in one week.

Additional secretaries and deputy secretary and project directors attended the meeting.