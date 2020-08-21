Health Dept R&D Wing on the cards to combat epidemics

The Punjab Health Department has devised a plan to set up a research and development (R&D) wing in order to combat epidemics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab Health Department has devised a plan to set up a research and development (R&D) wing in order to combat epidemics.

This was stated by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) while informing APP about the performance of the department on Friday.

He said that tackling dengue and then coronavirus remained a challenge for the department and the previous governments did nothing in the research sector. The corona pandemic played havoc with economies of developed nation, he said and added that Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid worked hard and the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff rendered enormous services during the pandemic.

The healthcare professionals sacrificed their lives in a battle for saving people and the country. The capacity of the hospitals had been enhanced during the corona pandemic and today 14 BSL-3 labs in Punjab are serving the citizens, he added.

The previous government did not develop any system in hospitals for epidemics and crisis situations, said the spokesperson.

He said the corona pandemic had not ended yet and the government was still advising people to follow precautions and for this purpose a continuous message is being published and broadcast by the health ministry.

The Punjab government also sought support of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the WHO is training the professionals to combat epidemics and communicable diseases.

Due to the Punjab government's efforts, situation remained under control and so far 2,186 deaths had been reported due to COVID-19 in the province.

The Punjab Health Department conducted COVID-19 848,779 tests in the province while 90,210 people successfully recovered from the disease due to continuous struggle of the department.