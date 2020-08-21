UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Dept R&D Wing On The Cards To Combat Epidemics

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 08:34 PM

Health Dept R&D Wing on the cards to combat epidemics

The Punjab Health Department has devised a plan to set up a research and development (R&D) wing in order to combat epidemics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab Health Department has devised a plan to set up a research and development (R&D) wing in order to combat epidemics.

This was stated by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) while informing APP about the performance of the department on Friday.

He said that tackling dengue and then coronavirus remained a challenge for the department and the previous governments did nothing in the research sector. The corona pandemic played havoc with economies of developed nation, he said and added that Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid worked hard and the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff rendered enormous services during the pandemic.

The healthcare professionals sacrificed their lives in a battle for saving people and the country. The capacity of the hospitals had been enhanced during the corona pandemic and today 14 BSL-3 labs in Punjab are serving the citizens, he added.

The previous government did not develop any system in hospitals for epidemics and crisis situations, said the spokesperson.

He said the corona pandemic had not ended yet and the government was still advising people to follow precautions and for this purpose a continuous message is being published and broadcast by the health ministry.

The Punjab government also sought support of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the WHO is training the professionals to combat epidemics and communicable diseases.

Due to the Punjab government's efforts, situation remained under control and so far 2,186 deaths had been reported due to COVID-19 in the province.

The Punjab Health Department conducted COVID-19 848,779 tests in the province while 90,210 people successfully recovered from the disease due to continuous struggle of the department.

Related Topics

World Dengue Government Of Punjab Punjab From Government Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 82,191 addition ..

36 minutes ago

Overnight Protest in Portland Turns Violent With A ..

2 minutes ago

AIOU's regional campus to be established : Amin As ..

2 minutes ago

Moldovan Farmers Break Off Protest for Drought Rel ..

2 minutes ago

Albayrak team creates awareness about COVID-19

2 minutes ago

PES responds to 1,791 snake related emergencies

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.