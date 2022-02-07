UrduPoint.com

Health Dept Recovers 27,000 Cottons Hoarded Panadol

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Health dept recovers 27,000 cottons hoarded Panadol

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has seized 27,000 cottons of Panadol tablets from warehouses on Charsadda road on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has seized 27,000 cottons of Panadol tablets from warehouses on Charsadda road on Monday.

Deputy Secretary Drugs Ibrahim Khan said that distributors used to supply the stocks in black to wholesale dealers instead of retailers which created shortage in the market. He said due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the use of Panadol and its prices have increased in the province.

According to the Deputy Secretary Drugs, a few days ago, it was reported that anti-coronavirus drugs had disappeared from the market.

The Drug Control and Pharmacy Services of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, acting on the instructions of Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, recovered 27,000 cottons worth Rs 50 million from a warehouse on Charsadda Road.

He said that Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Health Secretary Tahir Khan have issued directions to investigate the matter.

According to Ibrahim Khan, drug data was taken from all distributors, after which senior drug inspector Mehtab Afsar along with his team started checking the distribution depot.

The data provided by the drug inspectors to the distributors of the relevant brand was found to contain much more stock in the warehouse. "Distributors used to supply stocks in black to wholesale dealers instead of retailers who would sell at higher prices in the market, which led to artificial shortages in the market and a means of raising money," Deputy Secretary Drugs Ibrahim Khan told the media.

Khan further added that there were complaints of increase in price and unavailability of Panadol. He said that they were further investigating the matter and hoped that more drugs would be recovered in the next few days.

The health department said that strict action will be taken against those responsible under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Drug Act.

Related Topics

Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Drugs Road Price Charsadda Money Stocks Market Media All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Israeli Police Chief Orders Creation of Commission ..

Israeli Police Chief Orders Creation of Commission to Investigate Pegasus Spywar ..

2 minutes ago
 German Vice Chancellor Not Ruling Out Abandonment ..

German Vice Chancellor Not Ruling Out Abandonment of Nord Stream 2 as Option for ..

2 minutes ago
 Ogra, SNGPL assure smooth supply of gas across KP

Ogra, SNGPL assure smooth supply of gas across KP

2 minutes ago
 ADC reviews situation of forced labor in Bahawalpu ..

ADC reviews situation of forced labor in Bahawalpur

4 minutes ago
 Russia-EU Trade Increased by 46.6% in 2021 - Feder ..

Russia-EU Trade Increased by 46.6% in 2021 - Federal Customs Service

4 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Doubts Bloomberg's False ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Doubts Bloomberg's False Report on Ukraine Invasion Acc ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>