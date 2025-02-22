Open Menu

Health Dept Reviews Progress Of Vaccination Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Health dept reviews progress of vaccination drive

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) A meeting of the Health Department was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk to review the progress and planning of the second phase of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI-BCU) campaign.

CEO Health Dr. Zakir Ali Rana, along with senior officers and health experts, attended the meeting. Officials briefed the meeting that the second phase of the EPI-BCU campaign will continue from February 17 to March 15, with a target to immunize all scheduled and missed children under five years of age.

A total of 126 teams, including 126 expert vaccinators, 126 assistant staff, and 252 social mobilizers, have been deployed for the campaign. Social mobilizers are conducting door-to-door visits to encourage parents to vaccinate their children.

The meeting was informed that the routine EPI target is set at 7,842 children, while the BCU campaign aims to vaccinate 10,349 children. The DC directed officials to ensure 100% achievement of the vaccination target, provide necessary facilities to vaccination teams, and maintain daily campaign reports.

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at weddin ..

Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral

43 minutes ago
 Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Bai ..

Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles

53 minutes ago
 PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms o ..

PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability

1 hour ago
 Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket ..

Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..

1 hour ago
 IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Suprem ..

IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court

1 hour ago
 ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa ..

ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case

2 hours ago
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, ..

Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands

2 hours ago
 Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; lates ..

Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall  

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to fie ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England

4 hours ago
 Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poona ..

Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral

6 hours ago
 UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applicatio ..

UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan