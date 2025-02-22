Health Dept Reviews Progress Of Vaccination Drive
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) A meeting of the Health Department was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk to review the progress and planning of the second phase of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI-BCU) campaign.
CEO Health Dr. Zakir Ali Rana, along with senior officers and health experts, attended the meeting. Officials briefed the meeting that the second phase of the EPI-BCU campaign will continue from February 17 to March 15, with a target to immunize all scheduled and missed children under five years of age.
A total of 126 teams, including 126 expert vaccinators, 126 assistant staff, and 252 social mobilizers, have been deployed for the campaign. Social mobilizers are conducting door-to-door visits to encourage parents to vaccinate their children.
The meeting was informed that the routine EPI target is set at 7,842 children, while the BCU campaign aims to vaccinate 10,349 children. The DC directed officials to ensure 100% achievement of the vaccination target, provide necessary facilities to vaccination teams, and maintain daily campaign reports.
