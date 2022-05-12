Health dept seeks emergency plan for riverine area

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, South Punjab sought emergency plan for riverine areas from District Health Authorities (DHAs) in the wake of intense heatwave in the region.

The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of DHAs were also directed to submit report within two days.

The DHAs were also instructed to set up medical camps in these areas with sufficient quantity of medicines including dog bite vaccine, said a news release issued here on Thursday.