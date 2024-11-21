Open Menu

Health Dept Seeks Report On Non-functional Ventilators In Six Teaching Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Health dept seeks report on non-functional ventilators in six teaching hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has directed the Medical Superintendents (MSs) of six government teaching hospitals to submit a report within 24 hours regarding the non-functionality of ventilators in their Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

A formal letter was issued by the Health Department on Thursday to address the issue urgently.

The department highlighted that a Biomedical Engineering (BME) portal has been established to assist the development and procurement processes of government hospitals. Teaching hospitals are required to update their data daily on this online platform.

According to details, several hospitals have reported a significant number of non-functional ventilators in their ICUs including the Mayo Hospital, Lahore where 42 out of 170 ventilators are inactive, Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital, Sialkot: 25 out of 34 ventilators inactive, Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi: 20 out of 71 ventilators inactive, General Hospital, Lahore: 47 out of 129 ventilators inactive, Services Hospital, Lahore: 46 out of 99 ventilators inactive and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology: 4 out of 42 ventilators inactive.

The Health Department has instructed all MSs to ensure that these ventilators are made operational immediately and to submit a compliance report within 24 hours.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Rawalpindi Sialkot Family All Government

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

4 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

4 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

5 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

5 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

6 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

7 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

7 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

7 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan