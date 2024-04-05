Health Dept sends necessary medicines to Dera Bugti

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) On Special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the Maternal, Neonatal & Child Health (MNCH) program of the Health Department has sent medicines and other medical equipment to Dera Bugti district.

Necessary medicines including dignity kit, clean delivery kit, ultrasound machine, fetoscope, delivery table, suction machine and other equipment were dispatched.

On this occasion, Program Director of MNCH Dr, Gul Sabin Azam said that MNCH would play its full role in providing public health facilities in Dera Bugti district.

She said that in the light of the special instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti and Health Secretary Abdullah Khan, measures were being taken regarding the health of mothers and children in all remote areas of the province.