Health Dept set up Free medical campuses in rain affected districts of Balochistan: Farah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Balochistan Government's spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Friday said that on the special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, free medical campuses were being organized by the Balochistan Health Department in the rain-affected districts of the province.

She said, in this regard, the process of organizing medical campuses has been started under the supervision of Provincial Health Secretary Saleh Muhammad Nasir adding that on the other hand, mobile teams have been formed to reach out to people in remote areas and keep them active so that people could be treated on the spot.

Free medicines can also be provided as the rains have contaminated various sources of drinking water which can lead to cholera and other diseases have been reported from most of the districts, she added.

She said that Chief Minister Balochistan has issued instructions to Health Secretary for the supply of medicines in all the affected districts of the province.

Farah said the availability and stock of medicines in all the affected districts of the province has been specially increased so that they could be brought to work according to requirement.

She said the policy of comprehensive strategy for the provision of health services was being pursued by provincial government so that people could not face any difficult in the current emergency situation.