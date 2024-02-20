Open Menu

Health Dept Takes Initiative For New License Issuance Of Medical Stores

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Health Dept takes initiative for new license issuance of medical stores

Balochistan Health Department under supervision of Secretary Health Abdullah Khan took positive initiative of immediate issuance of new and renewed licenses of medical stores

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Health Department under supervision of Secretary Health Abdullah Khan took positive initiative of immediate issuance of new and renewed licenses of medical stores.

In the light of the orders of Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan, new and renewed licenses have been issued to all medical stores, distributors and agencies related to the medicine business in Balochistan said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

All the medical stores, distributors and agencies related to the medicine business in Balochistan could get their licenses by submitting copies of necessary documents to Section V (V) Health Department Balochistan Secretariat.

In case of any complaint, please contact the Secretary Health Balochistan office number 0819201954 or send the complaint in writing to the address of the Department of Health Balochistan Block No. 6 Civil Secretariat.

Related Topics

Balochistan Business All

Recent Stories

Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock

Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock

4 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment operation conducted at DI Khan

Anti-encroachment operation conducted at DI Khan

4 minutes ago
 SPSC cancels exam for teachers' post on leakage of ..

SPSC cancels exam for teachers' post on leakage of paper

4 minutes ago
 Greek farmers take protest to Athens

Greek farmers take protest to Athens

4 minutes ago
 ICCI, RIUJ vow to work together to promote econom ..

ICCI, RIUJ vow to work together to promote economic interests

4 minutes ago
 ECP declares victory for four more provincial asse ..

ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members

8 minutes ago
Freelancing, entrepreneurship can help improve eco ..

Freelancing, entrepreneurship can help improve economic condition: MCCI presiden ..

8 minutes ago
 PTA Launches Data Center for Enhanced Service Deli ..

PTA Launches Data Center for Enhanced Service Delivery

8 minutes ago
 PM Anwar ul Haq expresses disappointment over secr ..

PM Anwar ul Haq expresses disappointment over secretaries' late attendance

8 minutes ago
 AJK Honors London Kashmiri Martyrs' 51st Anniversa ..

AJK Honors London Kashmiri Martyrs' 51st Anniversary

8 minutes ago
 Kashmir stands Millions of Light Years away from D ..

Kashmir stands Millions of Light Years away from Delhi

8 minutes ago
 PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt ..

PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt export: MD

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan