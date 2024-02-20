Health Dept takes initiative for new license issuance of medical stores

Balochistan Health Department under supervision of Secretary Health Abdullah Khan took positive initiative of immediate issuance of new and renewed licenses of medical stores

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Health Department under supervision of Secretary Health Abdullah Khan took positive initiative of immediate issuance of new and renewed licenses of medical stores.

In the light of the orders of Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan, new and renewed licenses have been issued to all medical stores, distributors and agencies related to the medicine business in Balochistan said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

All the medical stores, distributors and agencies related to the medicine business in Balochistan could get their licenses by submitting copies of necessary documents to Section V (V) Health Department Balochistan Secretariat.

In case of any complaint, please contact the Secretary Health Balochistan office number 0819201954 or send the complaint in writing to the address of the Department of Health Balochistan Block No. 6 Civil Secretariat.