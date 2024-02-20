Health Dept Takes Initiative For New License Issuance Of Medical Stores
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 09:44 PM
Balochistan Health Department under supervision of Secretary Health Abdullah Khan took positive initiative of immediate issuance of new and renewed licenses of medical stores
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Health Department under supervision of Secretary Health Abdullah Khan took positive initiative of immediate issuance of new and renewed licenses of medical stores.
In the light of the orders of Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan, new and renewed licenses have been issued to all medical stores, distributors and agencies related to the medicine business in Balochistan said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
All the medical stores, distributors and agencies related to the medicine business in Balochistan could get their licenses by submitting copies of necessary documents to Section V (V) Health Department Balochistan Secretariat.
In case of any complaint, please contact the Secretary Health Balochistan office number 0819201954 or send the complaint in writing to the address of the Department of Health Balochistan Block No. 6 Civil Secretariat.
Recent Stories
Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock
Anti-encroachment operation conducted at DI Khan
SPSC cancels exam for teachers' post on leakage of paper
Greek farmers take protest to Athens
ICCI, RIUJ vow to work together to promote economic interests
ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members
Freelancing, entrepreneurship can help improve economic condition: MCCI presiden ..
PTA Launches Data Center for Enhanced Service Delivery
PM Anwar ul Haq expresses disappointment over secretaries' late attendance
AJK Honors London Kashmiri Martyrs' 51st Anniversary
Kashmir stands Millions of Light Years away from Delhi
PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt export: MD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock4 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted at DI Khan4 minutes ago
-
SPSC cancels exam for teachers' post on leakage of paper4 minutes ago
-
ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members8 minutes ago
-
Freelancing, entrepreneurship can help improve economic condition: MCCI president8 minutes ago
-
PTA Launches Data Center for Enhanced Service Delivery8 minutes ago
-
PM Anwar ul Haq expresses disappointment over secretaries' late attendance8 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests three human traffickers33 minutes ago
-
Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate of emigrants offices37 minutes ago
-
SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leakage of question paper37 minutes ago
-
26000 fruit plants distributed among communities to enrich local livelihood in Chitral43 minutes ago
-
ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members43 minutes ago