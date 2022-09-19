UrduPoint.com

Health Dept Taking Dengue-preventive Measures In District

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The district health department is taking various measures for prevention of dengue virus across the district.

In this regard, the District Health Officer (DHO), following the instructions of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq, has formed teams to visit dengue-sensitive areas.

These teams visited different dengue-sensitive areas in Paharpur and Dera Ismail Khan tehsils and collected samples from suspected areas. The teams also made treatment for prevention of dengue larvae at different breeding places.

Similarly, the relevant teams would also take steps under anti-dengue campaign in other tehsils including Paroa, Daraban and Kulachi.

The commissioner said the dengue was a dangerous and life-threatening virus and the measures were being taken by the departments concerned to combat this virus.

He also stressed upon the masses to adopt precautionary measures for its prevention. He advised the people to avoid sitting in open air during sunrise and sunset timings, avoid wearing short sleeved clothes, use nets and anti-mosquito spray at their homes.

