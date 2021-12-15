Health dept. teams to administer coronavirus vaccine outside polling stations in PP-206 by-elections

Health department teams will administer Coronavirus vaccine outside all the polling stations set up for holding by-elections in PP-206

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Health department teams will administer Coronavirus vaccine outside all the polling stations set up for holding by-elections in PP-206.

An official of health department told on Wednesday that the department has decided to provide vaccination facility to un-vaccinated voters.

The official said around126 teams have been formed which will perform duties at 183 polling stations in the constituency.