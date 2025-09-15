Health Dept Teams Visit Mardan Following Report Of Diphtheria Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 10:40 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The specialist doctors visited Katlang tehsil of Mardan district following reports of an increase in Diphtheria cases.
The medical team visited Kunj Ghareebabad at the tehsil Katlang and distributed medicines among patients.
The doctor's team visited following the report of the death of a girl due to the disease.
Emergency response teams were sent to the village by the District Health Officer (DHO) office of Mardan.
Health Coordinator Dr. Rubina Riaz, Dr. Imtiaz, Sami ur Rehman from THQ Hospital, and other staff visited the affected village. During their visit, the teams conducted door-to-door medical examinations and check-ups of children and also engaged with the affected families.
The medical staff advised parents to ensure the timely vaccination of children and to strictly follow hygiene and cleanliness practices. On this occasion, local social and political figures, including Fatah Khan, Mubarak Taj Khan (former Nazim), and Zawar Hussain, were also present.
The health teams also raised awareness among the public regarding preventive measures against diphtheria.
The Health Department has announced that emergency medical activities will continue in the affected area over the coming days.
Responding to demands from local residents, the Health Department will also launch a permanent vaccination campaign in the area to prevent further loss of precious lives.
APP/fam
