Health Dept Terminates Doctor's Attachment Order

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Health dept terminates doctor's attachment order

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Department of Health Balochistan on Wednesday terminated the attachments of doctors and paramedical staff across the province, asking them to report on their actual posting.

According to the details, Secretary Health Balochistan, Mr.

Asfand Yar Khan issued orders to terminate the attachment of doctors and paramedical staff across the province and instructed the attached doctors and paramedical staff to report to their original place of posting.

In this regard, a letter has also been sent to the Divisional Director, DHOs and concerned authorities across the province.

