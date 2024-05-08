Open Menu

Health Dept To Help PODA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Health dept to help PODA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Aslam Asad said he would

provide all possible support to the Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy

(PODA) for an awareness campaign regarding child marriages.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Welfare consultant Qaisra Ismail

at his office here on Wednesday.

The CEO said that the awareness campaign would not only improve health of

women but also control maternal mortality rate.

Qaisra Ismail said under this project, awareness programmes, seminars

and workshops would be conducted in government institutions.

Related Topics

All Government

Recent Stories

50MP is Better than 200MP?

50MP is Better than 200MP?

10 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

2 hours ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

3 hours ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

4 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

4 hours ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

4 hours ago
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

4 hours ago
 Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

17 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan