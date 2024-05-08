Health dept to help PODA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Aslam Asad said he would

provide all possible support to the Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy

(PODA) for an awareness campaign regarding child marriages.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Welfare consultant Qaisra Ismail

at his office here on Wednesday.

The CEO said that the awareness campaign would not only improve health of

women but also control maternal mortality rate.

Qaisra Ismail said under this project, awareness programmes, seminars

and workshops would be conducted in government institutions.