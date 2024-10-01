Health Dept To Launch Special Vaccination Drive Against 12 Disease From Oct 7
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Health Department is going to launch a special vaccination drive from October 07 aimed at immunizing children below five years of age against 12 different life-threatening and deadly diseases.
According to details, this campaign would target all children below five years of age who have not yet received any vaccinations or have not completed their vaccination course due to any reason.
During this campaign, children would be administered vaccines against 12 infectious diseases including measles, diphtheria, meningitis, typhoid, diarrhea, dysentery, severe pneumonia and others.
In this regard, a meeting was held on Tuesday in Deputy Commissioner's office under the chair of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Adnan Jamil which was also attended by District Health Officer Dr. Syed Muhammad Mehsud, Dr.
Abdullah (WHO staff), EPI Coordinator Dr. Irfan Aziz, WHO EPI Coordinator Dr. Osama Shabbir and others.
During the meeting, District Health Officer Dr. Syed Muhammad Mehsud informed that this campaign would focus on vaccinating children under 5 years of age who have either not completed their vaccination schedule or have not completed their vaccination course.
During the campaign, he explained, the health teams would visit various areas, including community centers (hujras), Masajid, Schools and nearby health centers.
He urged upon the parents to ensure their children receive these life-saving vaccines during the campaign.
Speaking on this occasion, ADC Adnan Jamil stated that the district administration would play an active role in this important campaign to ensure protection of children from these deadly diseases.
Recent Stories
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayaz calls for elimination of violence in Middle East, IIOJK2 minutes ago
-
Meeting emphasizes improvements in sanitation in Ahmadpur East12 minutes ago
-
Sajid elected as new President of NA ECHS12 minutes ago
-
PCG seizes arms, narcotics in Balochistan12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits paeds ward of teaching hospital12 minutes ago
-
District HSS sport competitions to be started from Oct,2112 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki tackles 750 emergencies in September12 minutes ago
-
Rs30b allocated for Green Tractor Scheme: minister12 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's intervention resolves long-standing issue of electricity poles12 minutes ago
-
Govt utilizing resources to provide health facilities: CEO Health Card12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 16,915 emergencies in September22 minutes ago
-
Restoration of Dunyapur-Kahror Pacca road inaugurated22 minutes ago