Health Dept To Launch Special Vaccination Drive Against 12 Disease From Oct 7

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Health dept to launch special vaccination drive against 12 disease from Oct 7

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Health Department is going to launch a special vaccination drive from October 07 aimed at immunizing children below five years of age against 12 different life-threatening and deadly diseases.

According to details, this campaign would target all children below five years of age who have not yet received any vaccinations or have not completed their vaccination course due to any reason.

During this campaign, children would be administered vaccines against 12 infectious diseases including measles, diphtheria, meningitis, typhoid, diarrhea, dysentery, severe pneumonia and others.

In this regard, a meeting was held on Tuesday in Deputy Commissioner's office under the chair of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Adnan Jamil which was also attended by District Health Officer Dr. Syed Muhammad Mehsud, Dr.

Abdullah (WHO staff), EPI Coordinator Dr. Irfan Aziz, WHO EPI Coordinator Dr. Osama Shabbir and others.

During the meeting, District Health Officer Dr. Syed Muhammad Mehsud informed that this campaign would focus on vaccinating children under 5 years of age who have either not completed their vaccination schedule or have not completed their vaccination course.

During the campaign, he explained, the health teams would visit various areas, including community centers (hujras), Masajid, Schools and nearby health centers.

He urged upon the parents to ensure their children receive these life-saving vaccines during the campaign.

Speaking on this occasion, ADC Adnan Jamil stated that the district administration would play an active role in this important campaign to ensure protection of children from these deadly diseases.

