Health Dept. To Organise Awareness Rally, Seminar On "World TB Day"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 03:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the world, "International Tuberculosis Day" will be observed in Hyderabad on March 24 and in this regard Sindh Health Department has decided to arrange various programs.

The health department will hold a rally on the day at 9:30 am from the gymnasium to the press club to raise awareness about TB prevention and precautions.

Later on, a seminar will also be held at 12:30 pm on same day at a local hotel in which experts will deliver lectures on TB prevention and its timely diagnosis and treatment.

