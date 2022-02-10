UrduPoint.com

Health Dept To Provide Services To Tourists

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Health Dept to provide services to tourists

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The District Health Department, Government of Punjab will be providing services to tourists visiting Bahawalpur to watch 17th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally here.

The District Health Focal Person, Dr.

Khalid Channar told media persons here that all arrangements were made to provide health services to tourists who had been visiting Bahawalpur to watch 17th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally here.

He said that teams of doctors, nurses and paramedics had been deputed in areas including Derawar Fort, Khutri Bangla, Head Rajkan and Yazman.

He said that the tourists visiting the jeep rally spot would be provided with health services free of cost.

