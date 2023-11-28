Open Menu

Health Dept To Sign MoU With NADRA For Registration Of Organ Donors: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 06:24 PM

Health dept to sign MoU with NADRA for registration of organ donors: minister

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram presided over the 27th meeting of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Secretariat here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram presided over the 27th meeting of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Secretariat here on Tuesday.

Additional Secretary Finance Shahid Farooq, Punjab Healthcare Commission CEO Dr Saqib Aziz, PHOTA DG Prof Dr Shehzad Anwar, PKLI Dean Prof Dr Faisal Saood Dar and officers of others departments attended the meeting.

Dr Fahad Abbas, brother of the late Rifat, who saved three human lives by donating her organs, also participated. During the meeting, tributes were paid to the late Rifat for saving three human lives and prayers were also offered for her high ranks in Jannah.

The PHOTA DG presented agenda items to the chairman for approval. The meeting approved the special grant reserved for crackdown against accused involved in the illegal transplantation of human organs. The meeting also approved standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding human organ donation.

Addressing the meeting, the caretaker minister said the health department would sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for registration of human organ donors, adding that every human who wants to donate organs would be registered with the NADRA.

He clarified that after brain death declaration, the organs were dismantled from the body. The summary would be sent to the Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister for approval of the grant regarding expenses of the transplantation for the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority, he said.

Javed Akram said the summary would be sent to the Punjab Chief Minister for a civil award of Rifat, who saved three human lives by donating her organs.

During the meeting, PHOTA was given permission to recruit employees on short-term contracts subject to the approval of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). PHOTA's Department of Inspection and Registration was approved to register various public and private hospitals. The PHOTA has been directed to issue an annual calendar for convening the meetings of the monitoring authority and the decisions of the 26th meeting of the monitoring authority of PHOTA have been ratified.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Education Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan From

Recent Stories

Commissioner visits DHQ hospital to review load-sh ..

Commissioner visits DHQ hospital to review load-sharing treatment arrangements

1 minute ago
 Pakistani star Madiha Imam's wedding with Moji Bas ..

Pakistani star Madiha Imam's wedding with Moji Basar in India ignites social med ..

43 minutes ago
 Traffic Police services launched at PITB establish ..

Traffic Police services launched at PITB established e-Khidmat Centers across Pu ..

57 minutes ago
 Four constables arrested over charges of getting b ..

Four constables arrested over charges of getting bribe from cricketers

1 hour ago
 U.S. Ambassador and FAO Mark Successful Completion ..

U.S. Ambassador and FAO Mark Successful Completion of $1.3 Million Sustainable F ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Commends the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federat ..

OIC Commends the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation’s Creative Initiatives a ..

1 hour ago
vivo V29e 5G: Illuminating Your World and Redefini ..

Vivo V29e 5G: Illuminating Your World and Redefining Photography

1 hour ago
 TECNO Mobile Pakistan Signs Brand Spectrum as PR P ..

TECNO Mobile Pakistan Signs Brand Spectrum as PR Partner

1 hour ago
 Hafeez optimistic: Babar's batting to flourish san ..

Hafeez optimistic: Babar's batting to flourish sans captaincy

2 hours ago
 Nida Dar's four-fer gives Pakistan women's team a ..

Nida Dar's four-fer gives Pakistan women's team a winning start on New Zealand t ..

2 hours ago
 Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NO ..

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NOC hurdle

5 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan