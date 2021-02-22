Health dept to speed up anti COVID-19 vaccination

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab government instructed officials to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination process across the province.

After noticing slow uptake, the government instructed deputy commissioners to actively monitor the vaccination drive for timely completion of the campaign.

The vaccination campaign had initially been started for the frontline healthcare workers through public, private hospital and laboratories.

However, the uptake remained slow. So, it required immediate and effective supervision and monitoring.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak sought report from Chief Executive Officer Health.

Similarly, Vaccination Management Committee was established under the Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak.