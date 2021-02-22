UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Dept To Speed Up Anti COVID-19 Vaccination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 11:00 AM

Health dept to speed up anti COVID-19 vaccination

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab government instructed officials to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination process across the province.

After noticing slow uptake, the government instructed deputy commissioners to actively monitor the vaccination drive for timely completion of the campaign.

The vaccination campaign had initially been started for the frontline healthcare workers through public, private hospital and laboratories.

However, the uptake remained slow. So, it required immediate and effective supervision and monitoring.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak sought report from Chief Executive Officer Health.

Similarly, Vaccination Management Committee was established under the Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Press: IDEX shows us a fast changing defence s ..

51 minutes ago

Zayed University welcomes new Provost and Chief Ac ..

51 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 February 2021

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Uzbek Internal affairs Min ..

11 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2021

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.