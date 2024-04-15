Open Menu

Health Dept To Start Typhoid Vaccination Campaign From May 13

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 06:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Sindh Health department has decided to launch 12 days vaccination campaign against Typhoid across the province.

According to the announcement typhoid vaccination campaign will commence from May 13 and will continue till May 25.

District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffar Khan advised all parents to vaccinated their all children aged from 9 months to 15 years during 12 days campaign to held from May 13 to 25.

