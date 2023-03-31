Health dept trying to achieve goal of "Safe Blood for Punjab": Secy

Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi has said that the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education is trying to achieve the goal of "Safe Blood for Punjab" in all government hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi has said that the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education is trying to achieve the goal of "Safe Blood for Punjab" in all government hospitals.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the existing blood banks are being revamped in the hospitals and the Institute of Blood Transfusion Services is being made more functional. In this regard, partnership is also being made with Indus Foundation, he added.