UrduPoint.com

Health Dept Urges Citizens To Follow Precautionary Measures Against Dengue

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 10:00 PM

Health Dept urges citizens to follow precautionary measures against dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday directed the department to intensify dengue precautionary measures across Punjab.

In a press statement, he appealed to people to take special care of cleanliness and no garbage should be thrown in open places, adding that people should be more responsible in preventing dengue during monsoon and rainwater should not be accumulated in residential areas.

He appealed to all religious scholars to inform the worshipers coming to mosques about the prevention of dengue.

During the last 24 hours, five dengue patients were reported from Punjab, out of which, five in Lahore and one in Rawalpindi.

A total of 314 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported from Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 252 patients had been reported from the provincial capital.

At present, a total of 13 patients were admitted across Punjab, out of which seven patients were admitted in the hospitals of Lahore, two patients were admitted in Children Hospital Lahore, respectively one patient each, in Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore, Rangers Teaching Hospital Lahore, Masood Hospital Lahore, National Hospital Lahore and Doctors Hospital Lahore, two patients were admitted in Holi Family Hospital Rawalpindi, two in District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Rawalpindi, whereas, one patient was admitted each in Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi and DHQ Hospital Hassan Abdal, respectively.

During last 24 hours, 273,079 indoor and 68,153 outdoor locations were checked in Punjab while larvae were also destroyed from 811 locations.

Similarly, in Lahore 55,152 indoor and 8,435 places were checked for dengue larvae and289 positive containers were destroyed.

Related Topics

Lahore Rangers Dengue Benazir Bhutto Punjab Rawalpindi Family All From

Recent Stories

Greek fisherman nets dead body, dumps it back at s ..

Greek fisherman nets dead body, dumps it back at sea

23 minutes ago
 UK readies infrastructure plan to boost labour mar ..

UK readies infrastructure plan to boost labour market

23 minutes ago
 President stresses upon need to discourage fake ne ..

President stresses upon need to discourage fake news

23 minutes ago
 DC directs to formulate new indicators for control ..

DC directs to formulate new indicators for controlling population growth

27 minutes ago
 PEESI staff federation call off sit-in

PEESI staff federation call off sit-in

27 minutes ago
 Shahla Raza to hold open court for public issues r ..

Shahla Raza to hold open court for public issues redressal

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.