Health Dept Utilizing All Resources To Make Anti-polio Drive Successful

Published November 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) District Health Officer (DHO) Dera Dr. Syed Muhammad Mehsud on Tuesday said that the health department was utilizing all available resources to make the anti-polio drive successful.

He stated this during his visit to different union councils for reviewing the ongoing anti-polio drive.

The DHO emphasized the need to ensure target achievement during the campaign and to pay special attention to refusal cases.

He urged upon the parents to get their children of up to five years of age administered anti-polio and vitamin-A drops during the ongoing campaign.

He said the polio was a crippling disease and the parents should cooperate with the polio teams in order to protect their children from life-long disability.

He said all the stakeholders including parents should play their due role for making the ongoing campaign successful.

The DHO visited various union councils including Union Council No. 5, Union Council No. 4, and Union Council Dera Dehat No. 2 and inspected the polio teams and polio support centers. He got briefed about the ongoing anti-polio campaign by the on duty staffers.

He instructed the polio teams to not leave any stone unturned in making this campaign successful.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Mehsud added that the set targets of the ongoing polio campaign would be achieved in order to wipe out the polio virus from the country.

