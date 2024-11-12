Health Dept Utilizing All Resources To Make Anti-polio Drive Successful
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) District Health Officer (DHO) Dera Dr. Syed Muhammad Mehsud on Tuesday said that the health department was utilizing all available resources to make the anti-polio drive successful.
He stated this during his visit to different union councils for reviewing the ongoing anti-polio drive.
The DHO emphasized the need to ensure target achievement during the campaign and to pay special attention to refusal cases.
He urged upon the parents to get their children of up to five years of age administered anti-polio and vitamin-A drops during the ongoing campaign.
He said the polio was a crippling disease and the parents should cooperate with the polio teams in order to protect their children from life-long disability.
He said all the stakeholders including parents should play their due role for making the ongoing campaign successful.
The DHO visited various union councils including Union Council No. 5, Union Council No. 4, and Union Council Dera Dehat No. 2 and inspected the polio teams and polio support centers. He got briefed about the ongoing anti-polio campaign by the on duty staffers.
He instructed the polio teams to not leave any stone unturned in making this campaign successful.
Dr. Syed Muhammad Mehsud added that the set targets of the ongoing polio campaign would be achieved in order to wipe out the polio virus from the country.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP reserves disqualification reference judgment against Adil Bazai2 minutes ago
-
20 polluting vehicles impounded2 minutes ago
-
50 arrested on profiteering in last 12 days2 minutes ago
-
Seven booked for violating tenancy act12 minutes ago
-
Smog causes significant eye issues: Al-Shifa Trust12 minutes ago
-
Shop’s security guard electrocuted in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Man killed, wife injured on road12 minutes ago
-
Women MPs contributed legislation to safeguard political rights of women in Pakistan: Rehmani12 minutes ago
-
Two die, one injure as truck hits motorcycle12 minutes ago
-
Tarar calls on Country Representative UNODC12 minutes ago
-
Six killed in Coach accident near Gilgit22 minutes ago
-
UoS holds exhibition22 minutes ago