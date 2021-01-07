UrduPoint.com
Health Dept Well Trained To Tackle Coronavirus 2nd Wave: Experts

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Health dept well trained to tackle coronavirus 2nd wave: experts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The healthcare staff in Punjab is more trained than before to tackle the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

This was informed in a joint meeting of the Corona Expert Advisory Group (CEAG) and Technical Working Group (TWG), called here on Thursday to discuss the new strain of coronavirus, vaccines and the current situation.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Captain (retd) M Usman and CEAG Chairman Dr Mehmood Shaukat attended the meeting.

The CEAG chairman told the participants that the PCR test had been given priority over Antigen test due to the authentication of procedure of the first one.

He said that three coronavirus vaccines were being given in the world; however, Sinopharm was the priority of the Punjab Health Department and the decisions about vaccination would be taken after further research on it.

The P&SHD secretary said in the meeting that the Punjab Health Department had proper testing facilities in the laboratories and average 15,562 coronavirus tests were being conducted on daily bases.

He said that no case of the new UK coronavirus was reported in the province so far.

He said that all flights from the UK and South Africa were being monitored regularly.

He said that the facility of gene sequencing was not available in the province and cooperation of the National Institute of Health (NIH) was hired in this regard.

He said that a system for vaccination was being developed and it was divided into three phases.

"In the first phase, health workers working in corona wards and citizens of above 65 years of age would be vaccinated against coronavirus," he added. "Common health workers and citizens of over 60 years of age will be given vaccine in the second phase while the rest of the citizens will be vaccinated in the third and last phase, " he added.

He said that master training for supply and transportation of vaccine, data entry of vaccination and the staff concerned was under progress. "Focal persons are being established at the EPI centres at district level who will monitor the supply of the vaccine," he added.

He said that process of monitoring and cross-checking would continue in the educational institutions after opening of schools in the province.

