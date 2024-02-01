Health Dept Witnesses Improvement In Healthcare Services: Dr Jogezai
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 11:15 PM
Balochistan Health Department under the leadership of Caretaker Minister Dr. Amir Muhammad Khan Jogezai launched a comprehensive health reform program in November 2023 to enhance
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Balochistan Health Department under the leadership of Caretaker Minister Dr. Amir Muhammad Khan Jogezai launched a comprehensive health reform program in November 2023 to enhance
health care services in the province.
The functionality of ‘Labor Room’ in hospitals, enhancement of health education and improvement in
immunization services were concentrated in the reform agenda.
Under the program, independent monitors have collected data to evaluate the available facilities
in hospitals across the province.
The department has conducted review meetings with DHOs and PPHIs while using this data and issued directives to immediately address these deficiencies and improve service delivery.
Dr Amir Muhammad Jogezai has appreciated the tireless efforts of the Health Department to elevate service delivery and provide the best healthcare to the citizens.
Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Ameer Muhammad Khan Jogezai has also lauded the efforts of Secretary Health Abdullah Khan and positively noted that the medical practitioners have been provided more facilities now.
He said that during his tenure, the stocks and availability of safe delivery equipment had been improved and medicines were more readily available.
He acknowledged that access to immunization services has also been steadily improving.
Looking to the future, Dr Jogezai expressed hope that in the future health minister would continue to push the reform agenda for the betterment of the people.
He asserted that the path to comprehensive improvement in healthcare is one that requires continuous dedication and commitment from all relevant stakeholders.
Recent Stories
Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..
KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospit ..
EUM unveils Innovation Centre
Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in Larkana, prompting safety conce ..
Four held, over 300 kites confiscated
President asks chambers to support women entrepreneurs in availing low interest ..
Meeting reviews arrangements for elections
Terrorist ring leader Ashraf Sheikh with accomplice killed in D.I Khan: ISPR
Education Minister call for enhancing Pak-Qatar bilateral ties
SU to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Feb 2
ECP sets up gender desk at ECP office Quetta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role in resolving Kashmir ..6 minutes ago
-
KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth9 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospital6 minutes ago
-
EUM unveils Innovation Centre9 minutes ago
-
Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in Larkana, prompting safety concerns9 minutes ago
-
Four held, over 300 kites confiscated6 minutes ago
-
President asks chambers to support women entrepreneurs in availing low interest loans12 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for elections6 minutes ago
-
Terrorist ring leader Ashraf Sheikh with accomplice killed in D.I Khan: ISPR6 minutes ago
-
Education Minister call for enhancing Pak-Qatar bilateral ties6 minutes ago
-
SU to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Feb 26 minutes ago
-
ECP sets up gender desk at ECP office Quetta6 minutes ago