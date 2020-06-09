Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review issues related to COVID-19 to control the spread of the pandemic in the province for ensuring protection of public lives from it through the implementation of Standard operating producers (SOPs).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review issues related to COVID-19 to control the spread of the pandemic in the province for ensuring protection of public lives from it through the implementation of Standard operating producers (SOPs).

A briefing was given on the behavior, spread and effects of coronavirus in the light of research conducted by medical and public health experts, the Institute of Public Health were instructed to prepare a COVID-19's treatment protocol at the Primary and secondary levels in the meeting.

The meeting was also informed that the next three months, especially September 2020, could be highly sensitive to the spread and effects of the virus. Attitude and effects of the virus spread locally in Balochistan were different from other provinces of the country. The proportion of people infected with the virus was higher in the province but the condition of patients was better and the death rate was lower.

The meeting was told that, according to research reports, people would live with coronavirus, while its spread can be minimized through following precautionary measures.

Provincial Health Secretary, Dostain Jamaldeni said in the meeting that the testing capacity in the laboratory of Fatima Jinnah Hospital was up to 1500 per day, 50 in Sheikh Zayed Hospital and 24 in Balochistan Medical Complex (BMC ) Hospital saying that so far in the province 72598 persons were screened and 31117 people were tested and out of the 6516 men tested positive.

The number of active cases is 4149 while the number of deaths was to 54. 29919 VTM and 21037 extraction kits were available which was sufficient for next 21 days, health official said in the meeting, saying that health department had started training courses on bases of human resource development.

He said 10 more ventilators and 10 X-ray machines had been provided to province by NDMA for copping the challenge of the deadly virus and ICU beds and other necessary medical equipments were being procured from the allocation hefty funds at the provincial level. Early testing will also be started in Khuzdar Zhob and Turbat. Plasma acquisition and treatment of patients suffering from corona had been initiated at the Regional Blood Center which positive results were being appeared.

In-charge RBC Dr. Farooq Ahmed said that the Regional Blood Center of Balochistan was the first and only center among the nine blood centers in the country where the plasma was being procured. It was decided in the meeting that the implementation of lockdown and transport SOPs would be ensured to quell the increase of the COVID-19. The Commissioners, Deputy Commissioner and SSPs were directed to take effective action against the violators of lockdown and transport SOPs.

Addressing the meeting, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal said that in the context of coronavirus, primary health care of the system would be improved and adding that the development of the health sector would give a priority in the budget for the next financial year.

"Flaws of health department has appeared from the coronavirus which will be improved for tackling of the coronavirus and other diseased for the interest of public health, he said saying that if people were careful, the effects of the virus would be controlled. But in case of carelessness, the effects can be severe.

The Chief Minister also instructed the MSD to complete the process of procurement of medicines as soon as possible. He said that all the needs of the Regional Blood Center should be met immediately.