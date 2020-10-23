UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Deptt Arranges Free Mobile Medical Camp In Mohmand Pandiali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:12 PM

Health deptt arranges free mobile medical camp in Mohmand Pandiali

As per the directives of Director General Health Dr Muhammad Niaz, the health department Friday arranged free of cost mobile hospital and medical camp was arranged in Mohmand district Pandyali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :As per the directives of Director General Health Dr Muhammad Niaz, the health department Friday arranged free of cost mobile hospital and medical camp was arranged in Mohmand district Pandyali.

Program Manager Dr.

Wisal Mahmood said that Peshawar district specialist surgeon doctor, dental specialist doctor male and female doctors checked the poor patients of the area.

In this camp free of cost medicines were also given to the patients. A total of 1813 patients including 418 male, 638 females and 712 children were examined free of cost.

The people of the area thanked to DG Health Dr Muhammad Niaz, and hoped such camps would also be held in future.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Mobile Doctor Male (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

13 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

28 minutes ago

UK-Japan Trade Deal Clears Path for London to Join ..

41 seconds ago

World powers urged to play role in resolving Kashm ..

44 seconds ago

President Punjab Olympic Association calls on DG, ..

46 seconds ago

Food deptt suspends flour mills license for temper ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.