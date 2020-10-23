Health deptt arranges free mobile medical camp in Mohmand Pandiali

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :As per the directives of Director General Health Dr Muhammad Niaz, the health department Friday arranged free of cost mobile hospital and medical camp was arranged in Mohmand district Pandyali.

Program Manager Dr.

Wisal Mahmood said that Peshawar district specialist surgeon doctor, dental specialist doctor male and female doctors checked the poor patients of the area.

In this camp free of cost medicines were also given to the patients. A total of 1813 patients including 418 male, 638 females and 712 children were examined free of cost.

The people of the area thanked to DG Health Dr Muhammad Niaz, and hoped such camps would also be held in future.