Health Deptt Cancels All Types Of Leave
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has cancelled all types of leave in the wake of the 2024 general elections.
It is further directed to have enough medicines in the stores of hospitals to counter any kind of emergency situation, according to a notification issued here on Sunday.
