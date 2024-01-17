Health deptt chalks out plan to deal with emergencies during elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has chalked out a comprehensive plan to deal with emergency situations during the upcoming general elections.

A notification of the directorate available with this agency revealed that under the plan a Central Emergency Control Room (CECR) would be established from February 7 to 10 under the supervision of the Additional Director General of Health Services at the directorate here while CECR would also be set up in 15 districts of the province.

District Health Officers and Medical Superintendents of District Headquarters Hospitals would supervise the emergency control rooms in their respective districts, under the direct supervision of CECR at the Health Department.

It said that medical staff would be deployed for three days along with officers in the control rooms, to promptly counter the emergencies.

During the election, the list of doctors and assistant staff who would perform duty in the health emergency control rooms would be displayed with contact numbers.

In case of absence of the doctors and assistants from duty, the Names and mobile numbers of the alternate staff would be provided.

The control rooms would remain active until February 10 at 12:00 pm, said the notification.