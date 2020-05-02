Health deptt collects samples of Type-D hospital staff after death of technician

Health officials Saturday collected samples of all staff of Type-D hospital for coronavirus test after the death of pharmacy technician by COVID-19 and also provided them Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Health officials Saturday collected samples of all staff of Type-D hospital for coronavirus test after the death of pharmacy technician by COVID-19 and also provided them Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

According to details, on the directives of District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Faisal Khanzada, a special team of health department collected the samples of staff members of the hospital after the death of a technician Gul Waseem by COVID-19 and sent them to laboratory for analysis.

While talking to media persons, the Medical Superintendent, Type-D Hospital Havelian Dr. Rubina Habeeb and senior medical technician Sardar Fazal Raziq said that at this critical moment doctors and paramedical staff were fighting on the frontline against coronavirus.

She further said that despite all difficulties and danger they were also performing their duties of COVID-19 patients and their look after in the hospital.

Dr. Rubina Habeeb said that pharmacy technician Gul Waseem lost his life in the line of duty, he did not let any patient unchecked and sacrificed his life.

It is pertinent to mention here that Gul Waseem, a pharmacy technician lost his life in isolation, 25 days back, he analyzed a COVID-19 patient of Mohallah Gul Khitab Havelian, and a week ago he was admitted to the hospital on temperature and flue like symptoms, where Gul Waseem could not survive and lost his life in isolation.