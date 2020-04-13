Health Deptt conduct screening of travelers

UrduPoint.com
MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Health Department, Dir Lower Monday carried out screening and tests of travelers to the areas as preventive measures following COVID-19 outbreak.

The District Administration, Dir Lower, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Saadat Hassan developed a well-coordinated system under which employees of health department used to examine the reported travelers on daily basis at Entry Point of Chakdara.

